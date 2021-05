(WFRV) – How does Loaded Baked Mac sound? Or maybe endless wings, ribs, and fish fry? If it sounds like it might make you thirsty, that’s good because Parker John’s BBQ & Pizza has bar specials on the regular to go with these great menu options.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you, and take a look at the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.