(WFRV) – If you love to quilt, crochet, or knit, there’s a new shopping option in Shawano.

You can find Bolt & Skein Quilt Shop at 1488 East Green Bay Street in Shawano. Reach them by phone at 715-201-1515. Online ordering is coming soon at boltandskein.com.

Check out their new, upcoming collections on their Facebook page.