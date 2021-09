(WFRV) – It’s a store customers have loved for generations for all things lawn, garden, grill, and home.

Local 5 Live stopped by Stein’s Garden & Home’s brand-new location in Kimberly where you can shop outdoor living, plants, containers, seasonal items and more.

The new Stein’s Garden & Home is located at 710 Cobblestone Lane in Kimberly. Find a Stein’s location nearest you or shop online at shopsteins.com.