(WFRV) – The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday in Los Angeles, recognizing the best recordings, compositions, and musical artists of the past year. It’s airing right here on WFRV Sunday night at 7 pm.

If you’ve ever wondered what all the performers and presenters get in their swag bag, we found the answer in gift guru Lash Fary who gave Local 5 Live a look inside the 2021 Official Grammy Gift Bag.

THE 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS®

OFFICIAL PRESENTER/PERFORMER GIFT BAG

MIAGE SKINCARE

Be present. Miage introduces a new category of transformative skincare combining waterless micro-molecule formulas, isotonic nutrient delivery and human stem cell science. Gift set includes: BLOOM La Milpa Lip Treatment, AWAKENED The Isotonic Eye Elixir and MANIFEST The Day Lotion. Asian-owned with products formulated with inclusivity in mind…celebrating and serving people of all ages and backgrounds.

www.miageskin.com

BONFIRE

The Bonfire X Trevor Noah Foundation collaborative T-shirt and tote bag set gives back to childhood education in South Africa! The t-shirt design was created by a local South African Designer, Karabo Poppy. This shirt and tote bag are currently for sale by the Trevor Noah Foundation on Bonfire.com, and 100% of proceeds help the Trevor Noah Foundation in their mission of bringing high-quality education to youths in South Africa.

www.bonfire.com

PRINCE OF PEACE GINGER

Tasty and convenient ways to enjoy the benefits of ginger! Unwrap, chew and enjoy Ginger Chews (in Original, Lemon and more!) to satisfy a ginger craving, warm the senses and help comfort the stomach.

Our Ginger Honey Crystals bring you all the natural, stomach-soothing benefits of ginger in an instant beverage blend. Combining concentrated extract from 14 grams of raw ginger plus natural honey, the result is a smooth-tasting ginger tea you’ll reach for year-round. Naturally caffeine-free, serve hot to warm your senses or enjoy it iced for a refreshing treat.

Prince of Peace Ginger is minority-owned and their Foundation helps abandoned and disabled children through the Prince of Peace Children’s Home.

www.princeofpeaceginger.com

TIGER BALM

Combining Tiger Balm’s blend of herbal ingredients with the cleanliness of a patch, Tiger Balm Pain Relieving Patches provide strong and convenient pain relief for hours with minimal odor. They’re not messy or greasy and will not stain clothing. The ventilated hydrogel patch contours to your body to deliver optimal comfort and relief, and the pull-and-peel protective film makes it easy to apply and painless to remove. Tiger Balm Pain Relieving Patch is also available in a large size for larger body parts, especially the lower back. Both sizes come in a reusable zip pouch for convenient storage and use. Minority owned.

www.tigerbalm.com

BACARDÍ RUM

BACARDÍ Rum is giving the gift of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho and BACARDÍ Ready to Drink Rum Punch. Aged for a minimum of eight years under the Caribbean sun, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho is a complex golden rum with a deep, layered, and mellow flavor of dried fruits, spices and oaky vanilla. A delicious rum neat or on the rocks, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho is also a great spirit for elevated cocktails.

BACARDÍ Ready to Drink Rum Punch is made with natural flavors, high-quality real ingredients and boast refreshing, full flavor using the award-winning spirit as a base. These ready-to-drink cocktail cans combine convenience, quality and feature a low ABV (5.9%).

Bonus BACARDÍ Swag including a BACARDÍ Bomber Jacket.

www.bacardi.com

BAKETIVITY

Our Positivity Cookie Kit limited release box is designed to encourage conversations about inclusion and friendship despite our differences. Our Positivity Kit teaches kids about diversity in the language that breaks all barriers: baking! With colorful flower cookies and meaningful kid-friendly activities, the Positivity Cookie Kit is a great way for parents to use fun family time as a springboard for learning and teaching cultural diversity for kids. Female owned.

www.baketivity.com

BISHOLOGY

BRUSH BISH DAILY SWISH – a quick dry, rinse free makeup brush cleaner spray for makeup color changes to eliminate color transfer between products and to clean and sanitize makeup brushes daily.

BRUSH BISH WEEKLY WASH – a deep cleaning gel to thoroughly remove bacteria and product build up on your makeup brushes and to maintain the integrity and longevity of your makeup brushes.

Female owned with percentage of sales benefiting women and LGBTQIA charities.

www.bishology.com

BRITEBRUSH GAMEBRUSH

(Kids of the) Presenters/Performers will love this BriteBrush GameBrush with 7 built-in games and activities including Dance Star and a RockStar Jam complete with lead guitar and drum solos! Philanthropic initiative donating hundreds of BriteBrushes to children in need.

www.britebrush.com

CANTICOS

Children need to see themselves and each other in their stories. Canticos is the #1 bilingual preschool brand. With roots in beloved nursery rhymes and song, our Emmy-nominated videos, award-winning books, games and Kidscreen-nominated app get kids kindergarten ready in two languages (and they’re so fun, your chiquitos won’t even know they’re learning!). For the little learners in your life, the Songs and Stories Learning Pack includes a selection of our most beloved and best-selling products, along with a free 1-Year membership to our bilingual learning app. Canticos is part of Encantos, a Public Benefit Corporation led by LatinX founders and diverse leadership team.

www.canticosworld.com

CHUBBY CHIPMUNK

We are a female-owned family business from Deadwood, SD. We craft gourmet homemade truffles and caramel patties which we ship around the world. This charming box, evocative of a leather-bound book, features 6 of our most popular handcrafted truffles.

www.chubbychipmunk.com

CLOUD WATER + IMMUNITY

Cloud Water believes that wellness starts from the inside out; that everything we put into our body should be done with purposeful intention. All of Cloud Water’s sparkling beverages are made with premium botanicals and all-natural ingredients that were carefully selected to add balance among the stresses and strains of modern life. Cloud Water + Immunity is formulated with 100% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin D & Zinc to deliver key immune system supporting benefits. Cloud Water supports a broad range of charities including Black Lives Matter, NYC Food Bank and Susan G. Komen.

www.cloudwaterbrands.com

CONVERSE EYEWEAR COLLECTION from MARCHON EYEWEAR

Building off the iconic Converse Pro Leather footwear line, Converse Eyewear is thrilled to share their Pro Leather collection – a limited edition style inspired by one of the best basketballers in history. Made famous by Julius “Dr. J” Erving, the Converse Pro Leather sneaker silhouette was the first of its kind – blending high-flying performance on the court with style off the court. Inspired to create another first, Converse Eyewear debuts a limited edition modern-meets-classic sun style, allowing the wearer to create their own story. Converse is committed to increasing the diversity of our workplace and creating a culture of inclusion where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

COZY EARTH

Cozy Earth gives customers the best sleep and lounge of their life; making the world’s softest, highest quality bedding and loungewear, providing temperature-regulated sleep through sustainably sourced bamboo and silk.

www.cozyearth.com

CUP OF TÉ

A luxe Tea/Coffee Scoop with a Gold Perfect Tea Steep Infuser from Cup of Té Luxury Loose Leaf Teas. Cup of Té is owned and founded by Taylor Lindsay-Noel, a disabled Black female entrepreneur.

www.cupofte.com

EXPLODING KITTENS

A Game of Cat & Mouth is a fiercely competitive, magnet-powered, highly addicting, Pinball’ish game that is all about fast-flinging balls and quick thinking with a touch of precision.

Poetry for Neanderthals is a competitive word-guessing game where players can only give clues by speaking in single syllables or get hit with 2-foot inflatable NO! stick.

Exploding Kittens’ philanthropic efforts support Best Friends Animal Society and the Kitty Convict Project.

www.explodingkittens.com

FRANK GREEN

Frank Green is a purpose driven company, making sustainable, multi award-winning reusable cups and bottles. We are not like any other reusable. We have a patent on our push button lid (made in Australia) and an interior ceramic lining that is triple walled and vacuum insulated. Our reusables are visually stunning and completely recyclable at the end of their very long life!

www.frankgreen.com

GABRIEL & CO

Stronger Together is a beautiful circle pendant made from two intertwined strands representing the strength of togetherness. A simple, timeless yet elegant necklace to wear everyday as a reminder of the power of humanity, with all proceeds benefitting the National CASA/GAL Association and its mission to find permanent homes for neglected and abused children. The money raised will help finance court-appointed volunteer advocacy to place as many children as possible into new families. Gabriel & Co was founded by two brothers who immigrated to the United States from Beirut to escape the ongoing civil war and to find their American Dream.

www.gabrielny.com

GOLDSHIELD

Convenient pocket size sprays to meet all of life’s sanitation needs. Can be used both as hand sanitizer and a mask protectant. Extensive community donations to the Red Cross for disaster relief projects as well a diverse distribution network that includes WEPAC (Women & People of Color).

www.goldshieldtech.com

G-LABS

Cicatrices à la Crème offers advanced cosmeceutical solutions for scars. It is the crème of crèmes for scar repair formulated by Lea C. Lawrence, a pioneering cosmetologist, formulator, trainer, advanced aesthetician and wellbeing innovator.

www.g-labs.co.uk

GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum launched its dynamic, official streaming service, COLLECTION:live in 2020. In partnership with California winery, Trattore Farms, GRAMMY Museum is gifting one of their exceptional vintage wines made in commemoration of COLLECTION:live’s launch. Every bottle includes a subscription to the new streaming service as well.

www.collectionlive.com

THE GREEN GARMENTO

Say goodbye to dry cleaning plastic forever with The Green Garmento “Flippin’ Cool” 4-in-1 reusable garment bag. This roomy garment bag “flips” upside down to morph into a laundry bag! Take your clothes to the cleaner in The Green Garmento and never take home plastic, again! Female owned.

www.thegreengarmento.com

THE HAPPINESS PLANNER

The Gratitude Journal is designed to help you cultivate gratitude, taking control of how we look at things. Whether we focus on the blessings and lessons learned or what we lack – the choice is ours. Female POC owned.

www.thehappinessplanner.com

HAYLEY’S BRACELETS

Hayley is a 7-year-old girl who has raised over $44,000 for a children’s hospital in Chicago by making these colorful friendship bracelets with charms provided by “The Tooth Fairy’s Tummy Ache” and “The Alycat Series” children’s books. The money has helped frontline workers secure masks, gloves and other PPE. Hayley has been selling thousands of these bracelets since the pandemic began and vows to continue until COVID is over. 100% of the proceeds from bracelets sold benefit Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago’s COVID fund.

HFACTOR HYDROGEN WATER

HFactor is the first functional water supercharged with the documented benefits of molecular hydrogen – which has been shown to increase athletic performance, reduce inflammation from exercise and deliver powerful antioxidants. It comes in a carry-anywhere (BPA free) low carbon footprint pouch that optimizes the integrity and pureness of its hydrogen content. HFactor comes in original water as well as Watermelon, Blood Orange, Honeydew and Tart Cherry flavors. HFactor engineered a proprietary reverse osmosis filtering system (patent secured) that ensures the purity and taste of the water, delivering PURE hydrogen and PURE water and is sourced and packaged in the USA. Artists will receive a gift pack along with a voucher for an entire case of HFactor. Female POC owned.

www.hfactorwater.com

HGC APPAREL

This thirty-six-inch Respect Protect Love The Black Woman Scarf is a celebration of Black Culture. HGC Apparel is Black-owned and writing its own narrative through a vibrant sportswear collection influencing a generation and making a social impact. The HGC Apparel collection is bold, colorful, and purpose-driven in its messaging. “Black by Popular Demand” and “Respect Protect Love The Black Woman” are just a couple of the trademark slogans that are creatively woven through the collection which could not be more relevant given the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice in America.

www.hgcapparel.com

HOT HEAD BY THERMAL HAIR CARE

Take your deep conditioning sessions to the next level, and have a spa day at home, with the Hot Head cordless heat cap! This microwavable deep conditioning heat cap, made from all-natural materials, is the perfect self-care product for delivering salon quality hair treatments in the comfort of your own home. Female owned.

www.thermalhaircare.com

HOTSY TOTSY HAUS

Hotsy Totsy Haus specializes in luxurious and decadent bath experiences that are divinely unapologetically extra. From the Moon with Love Gift Set is a lavishly curated bundle filled with handmade, skin-loving bath and body products. The star of the show is the Heart Chakra Globe Bath Bomb, handcrafted with 24 karat gold, protecting a full moon charged rose quartz crystal, held in organic hyaluronic acid, sea clay and vegan coconut milk. This elegant and luscious bath set will lift your spirits and help you soak away stress while transforming your self-care into a luxurious experience. Hotsy Totsy Haus was founded by a deaf single mother.

www.hotsytotsyhaus.com

KARMA NUTS

Karma Nuts Signature Wrapped Cashews are the only Wrapped Cashew on the market. Their “wrapped” skin contains essential nutrients, much like potatoes and apples, that provides 2x the fiber of regular cashews and comparable antioxidative activity to blueberries. Enjoy them at your desk, in your car, or wherever you need a delicious, nutritious snack! Karma Nuts was founded by an immigrant from India and donates 10% of profits annually to charities focused on the well-being of children.

www.karmanuts.com

MASKTINI

In the middle ground between light and shadow—when the stress of hectic days and late nights start to show on your face—it’s time for a quick trip into the Twilight Zone. Like a reset button for your complexion, this ultra-sensual foaming Tahitian Detox Mask gently lifts away dead, dulling surface cells to reveal the radiant skin beneath. Simply massage our two-powder punch of purifying bamboo charcoal and polishing black pearl into your skin. As the creamy mask warms to your touch, you can feel it working its black magic—leaving your skin calmer, clearer, smoother and more lustrous than ever. Female owned.

www.masktini.com

MUSIC CONNECTION

Leading music trade magazine.

www.musicconnection.com

NO FINE PRINT

The way we talk about premium wine can be intimidating and alienating. No Fine Print skips the pretension, giving the everyday wine drinker an affordable and approachable option for high quality wine…no fine print, just good wine. The NFP Giveback Program donates 3% of proceeds annually to charity; in 2020, the beneficiary was No Kid Hungry.

Lil Fizz is pure sunshine in a bottle. Pop the top & enjoy the lil zip that makes Lil Fizz such a unique take on bubbly. (77% Sauvignon Blanc Lake County, 16% Chardonnay Sonoma Valley, 7% Rose of Pinot Noir Sonoma-Carneros/Sonoma Valley)

For our flagship red, we crafted a juicy, versatile 2018 cabernet sauvignon that’s perfect for any mood or food.

www.nofineprintwine.com

ONCE UPON A BLUME from CHANGE-MAKER VILLAGE

Created by a diverse, all-women team of Disney alums and a Forbes-celebrated Culture Editor, Change-Maker Village is an anti-racist children’s book that equally targets grown-ups by providing action items that can create change, at any age. All profits go to the NAACP.

www.onceuponablume.com/changemaker-village

OXYGENETIX

A year’s supply of the award-winning Oxygenating Foundation (with makeup bag). Philanthropic initiative supporting burn victims at the Burn Institute.

www.oxygenetix.com

PETA x SAVE THE DUCK

GRAMMY® stars can be kind while keeping warm with a high-tech, down-free vegan coat from Save the Duck, perfect for chilly walks with their best friend using PETA’s custom leash, which reminds people never to buy dogs. Save geese and dogs while staying warm!

www.peta.org

www.savetheduckusa.com

PURELY ELIZABETH

Vanilla Almond Butter Grain-Free Granola + MCT Oil. Female founder with philanthropic support of food banks, school nourishment stations and more.

www.purelyelizabeth.com

RAISE THE STANDARD APPAREL

Raise The Standard aims to bring awareness and support to young upcoming dream chasers that are disappearing daily from our society as a lifestyle brand. Raise The Standard supports a wide range of philanthropic initiatives from breast cancer to mental health and suicide prevention.

www.raisethestandardapparel.com

RH45

RH45 – UK Street-Luxe Brand of apparel. We tell our stories and bring our collections to life through original prints, luxury fabrics and artistic embellishments. Every print used in our clothing is photographed by our team and all embellishments are done by hand. These designs are then taken to Milan where each piece is beautifully crafted and exceptionally fitted.

www.rh45.co

RITA HAZAN WEEKLY REMEDY TREATMENT

An innovative and lightweight therapy for color-damaged hair, this 2-step treatment works instantly to repair hair from the inside out, leaving hair soft, manageable and frizz-free for up to 24 hours. Faster and lighter than a traditional hair mask, with instant and noticeable results. Female POC owned.

www.ritahazan.com

RUFFLES

New Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ potato chips with NBA All-Star and Ruffles Chip Deal athlete Jayson Tatum. In 2021, the brand has plans to further activate their NBA sponsorship and previous partnership with Anthony Davis in support of PepsiCo’s five-year $400 million dollar commitment to advance Black communities.

www.ruffles.com

SIGNED BY MCFLY

Look chic all season long with a premium gift card from Black-owned fashion label Signed By McFly. The fashion line creates genderless designs that have caught the eye of professional athletes, musicians and celebrities worldwide. Based in the Bronx, the collection features bold colors and clean lines and includes men’s and women’s jackets, shoes, swimsuits, workout apparel and more.

www.signedbymcfly.com

SOAPY FAITH

Soapy Faith’s, Natural artisan soap is thoughtfully formulated with 100% clean & plant-based ingredients, made for even the most sensitive skin & eczema. Each bar’s luxurious lather gently cleanses, while intensely hydrating skin, leaving it soft, glowing and smelling heavenly. Body care just got better. Restore faith in your skin & life. Black female owned.

www.soapyfaith.etsy.com

SOUL SHROPSHIRE RELAX CANDLE

An organic soy wax 30cl candle made with pure essential oils. Soul Shropshire’s philosophy is that candles should not only look and smell fabulous but should support well-being and emotional wellness too.

www.soulcandles.co.uk

T2 TEA

T2 Tea is offering three of our best-selling blends in their iconic tins, with artwork designed by our in-house illustrator. Each pack also includes one of our legendary Stainless Steel Flasks —with a hidden infuser and thermal qualities to keep your tea piping hot or icy cold for up to six hours.

New York Breakfast: A full-bodied black tea with delicious maple notes.

Green Rose: A vibrant green tea blended with rose petals and tropical fruits.

Packs a Peach: A summery tisane, with pieces of apple, papaya and peach.

www.t2tea.com

TINY TRAVELERS

Tiny Travelers builds bridges and cultural understanding for today’s globally-minded families by partnering with local experts to develop books, games and activities that teach children about the sights, traditions, and sounds of countries around the world. The “Journey to La Isla del Encanto” gift pack includes a sample of our favorite products to help your Tiny Travelers imagine their way around the world before they touch down in “La Isla del Encanto,” Puerto Rico.

www.tinytravelers.com

TRACTIVE

Over 350,000 people worldwide trust Tractive to keep their cats and dogs safe, fit and happy. Their GPS location & activity trackers can rock an epic adventure – say, a big hike in Big Sur – as well as a Sunday stroll in Nashville or LA. Based in Austria, they provide 100% peace of mind for loving pet parents everywhere. With Tractive GPS, never worry about losing your furry friend. Follow their every step with real-time location tracking – whether at home or on tour – with unlimited range. Set goals and keep your buddy fit with Activity Monitoring. Tractive GPS trackers are proof you really can have it all – all the peace of mind you need, that is – in one super-light, pet-friendly package.

www.tractive.com

TRUST ME VODKA

A bottle of gluten-free or organic premium Trust Me Vodka with edible 23 karat gold flake. The vodka bottle is displayed in a unique handcrafted birch wood display box. Artwork featured on the bottle is by Lydia Fenwick. Trust Me Vodka is a top-shelf vodka company which supports art, music and entertainment. Art on the bottle – Art in the bottle – Art in your glass.

www.trustmevodka.com

UNIS BRANDS

All Unis Brands Sneakers are 3D printed in the United States with entirely recycled materials like water bottles and refurbished linens. This brand stands for strides in sustainability, innovation and eco-friendly fashion. Each artist will receive a Unis Brands gift card that’s redeemable for any pair of Unis premium 100% sustainable sneakers including a QR code within a clear recycled plastic card containing a small 3D printed shoe keychain.

www.unisfootwear.com

VALUED 365 ELITE MEMBERSHIP

VALUED 365©️, an Exclusive Membership for an Exceptional Life, strives to make a positive Impact! VALUED 365 Members enjoy exclusive sustainable access via online & mobile app to savings & travel deals you can’t find anywhere else at over one million merchants wherever members shop, eat, play or travel. In addition to these incredible exclusive discounts, Membership includes up to $500 Travel Credit s to enjoy when booking hotel accommodations worldwide. But this gift doesn’t stop there. Presenters and Performers can share with their fans and supporters a significantly discounted membership price plus $150 Travel Credits to help them live their best life, say thank you and give back! For every membership purchased, 20% will be donated to MusiCares® or a favorite charity. Also included with the VALUED 365 gift are two fabulous lifestyle products created by the very talented Black-female-entrepreneurs, KiNiMi Kitchen & The Noble Brand. VALUED 365 is the gift they will appreciate year-round, helping members stretch their money further and driving consumers back to businesses in need of our support, while raising money for a good cause!

www.valued365.com

WAGS COOKIES

Pumpkin and Peanut Butter Handmade Dog Cookies by Emily who has significant medical and developmental challenges but has persevered to create a product with a legacy about community inclusion.

www.wagscookies.com

WHISPS CHEESE CRISPS

We’re all cheese fanatics at Whisps HQ. So when we couldn’t find a delicious cheese snack, we decided to make one—from our very own award-winning cheese. That first Parmesan Whisps was just the start. We soon rolled out even more of our favorite flavors, from classics like Cheddar to innovative tastes like fresh Tomato Basil, savory BBQ and spicy Asiago & Pepper Jack. Our Whisps are made from just one fabulous ingredient: 100% “wheel” cheese. Every crisp is deliciously light, crunchy, low carb, high protein and gluten free. Whisps are made by cheese people, for cheese people. We’re “cheesed” to meet you—and to bring you artisanal snacks that leave you craving more. Our Tangy Ranch is a cheddar-for-you Ranch! What happens when we put artisanal cheesemakers in charge of America’s favorite flavor? Savory, cool, creamy Tangy Ranch Whisps, made with 100% cheddar and spices that leave taste buds tingling for more. Sound cheesy? That’s just how we like it! Whisps’ all-female leadership team donated over 530,000 samples to COVID-19 front line workers.

www.whisps.com