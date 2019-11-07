A look inside Whispering Pines Tree Farm Gift Shop

(WFRV) – If you need any help getting into the holiday spirit, just stop by the Whispering Pines Tree Farm Gift Shop.

Producer Dena stopped by for a visit to fine one-of-a-kind decorations, wreath making, and even an owl tree.

The Holiday shop grand opening at Whispering Pines is November 9th from 10 am – 4:30 pm.

The Choose and Cut opens the day after Thanksgiving at 9 am.

They have two locations:

3694 Airport Road in Oconto and the De Pere retail lot located at 1950 Dickinson Road.

For more information, head to whisperingpinestreefarm.com.