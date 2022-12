(WFRV) – From pinball to Pac-Man there’s a brand new retro arcade on the Lakeshore that is guaranteed fun for the entire family.

Local 5 Live gets a look inside the new indoor skate park, Heroes Venture Arcade where they also have lounges and party rooms available.

It’s located at 2022 Washington Street in Two Rivers. For more, including hours, visit them on Facebook. You can also visit them at heroesventurearcade.com.