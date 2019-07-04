A new exhibit takes flight at The Neville Public Museum – open Noon – 8 pm today

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neville Public Museum is extending its hours today so you can stop in to explore ahead of the fireworks.

There’s a new exhibit taking flight and it just might change the way you look at birds. The Birds exhibit runs through August 18th.

The 4th of July at the Neville:

Open today from Noon – 8 pm

Admission:

Adult, $7

Children 6-15, $3

Children 5 and under, Free

Military/Veteran discount on the 4th of July

It’s also a daylong celebration that ends with a bang in downtown Green Bay. There will be music, entertainment, food, drinks, and more!