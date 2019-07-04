A new exhibit takes flight at The Neville Public Museum – open Noon – 8 pm today

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neville Public Museum is extending its hours today so you can stop in to explore ahead of the fireworks.

There’s a new exhibit taking flight and it just might change the way you look at birds. The Birds exhibit runs through August 18th.

The 4th of July at the Neville:

Open today from Noon – 8 pm

Admission:

Adult, $7

Children 6-15, $3

Children 5 and under, Free

Military/Veteran discount on the 4th of July

It’s also a daylong celebration that ends with a bang in downtown Green Bay. There will be music, entertainment, food, drinks, and more!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story