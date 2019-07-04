A new exhibit takes flight at The Neville Public Museum – open Noon – 8 pm today

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neville Public Museum is extending its hours today so you can stop in to explore ahead of the fireworks.
There’s a new exhibit taking flight and it just might change the way you look at birds. The Birds exhibit runs through August 18th.
The 4th of July at the Neville:
Open today from Noon – 8 pm
Admission:
Adult, $7
Children 6-15, $3
Children 5 and under, Free
Military/Veteran discount on the 4th of July
It’s also a daylong celebration that ends with a bang in downtown Green Bay. There will be music, entertainment, food, drinks, and more!