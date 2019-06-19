A new location kicks off summer fun week at The Children’s Museum of Green Bay

by: Dena Holtz

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It may be a new location, but it’s the same old fun and then some!

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay has kicked off their summer activities and they are celebrating this week with a lot of fun things for your family to do.

Today is their Dancing with our Stars event; Thursday is Big League Fun; Friday is Star Wars day; and Friday they will have food trucks.

You can find The Children’s Museum of Green Bay at 1230 Bay Beach Road. For all of the details head to gbchildrensmuseum.org.

