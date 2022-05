(WFRV) – There’s ‘A New Market’ open in Kimberly featuring the flavors of the world.

Monica from Il Mercato visited Local 5 Live with a look at just some of the delicious options you can try from all over the world in their new business, A New Market.

A New Market is located at 100 S. Birch Street, Suite E (inside Birch St. Center) in Kimberly.

