(WFRV)- It is mental health care reimagined.

In the segment, Wyatt Kuether, president, CEO, and founder of the Production Farm, shows their unique programming.

The Terrible Trio wants to help Production Farm with their cause. They will play at the Rhythm & Reset Music Festival for Mental Health.

The Rhythm & Reset Music Festival for Mental Health happens Sunday, October 1st, from noon to 8 p.m. at Badger State Brewing Company in Green Bay.

For more information about Production Farm, head to theproductionfarm.com.