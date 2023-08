(WFRV)- Saving the planet is as easy as stepping outside.

Nickelodeon is teaming up with the Green Bay Children’s Museum to promote their “Our World” Event. This event gets kids active and off electronics. Build a birdhouse, get slimed, and more all while saving the planet.

Our World is happening on September 30th from 9 a.m. to noon. Preregistration begins today at noon.

The Green Bay Children’s Museum is at 1230 Bay Beach Road.

To register, head to gbchildrensmuseum.org.