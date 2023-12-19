(WFRV)- The beloved Nutcracker fairytale heads to The Paine.

This holiday season guests are invited to explore the settings of the story on self-guided tours, guided tours, and candlelight tours. Along the way, each elaborately decorated room of the historic Paine mansion reveals a new chapter of the story.

From the opening party scene with a giant Christmas tree to the Land of Sweets and beyond, follow the adventure of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. As part of your journey, guests are invited to visit the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Cupcake Café for a treat.

Nutcracker in the Castle is at The Paine from now(12/19) to January 8th.

For more information, head to thepaine.org.