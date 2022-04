(WFRV) – You can shop online and shop local – that’s the concept of The Whimsical Whisk.

Owner Sandy joined Local 5 Live with a sampling of her kitchen goodies and a DIY project for Mother’s Day. The Whimsical Whisk is an online baking and confectionary supply store that offers a variety of cakes, cookies, and candy-making supplies.

You can start shopping at thewhimsicalwhisk.com, and give the business a ‘like’ on Facebook for more recipes and inspiration.