(WFRV) – Experience the traditions of Christmas past this weekend in Manitowoc.

Local 5 Live visited Pinecrest Historical Village with details on their fun and cozy holiday event, ‘A Pinecrest Christmas’.

Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:

Pinecrest Christmas

Saturday, December 10, 20223:00 PM Manitowoc County Historical Society924 Pinecrest Road, Manitowoc

Friday, December 9 from 4 to 7 pm

Saturday, December 10 from 11 to 3 pm

Join the residents of Pinecrest Village as they prepare for Christmas! Bundle up for a holiday visit to explore the season’s traditions. On Friday night, come celebrate the holidays at Pinecrest Village with a lantern-guided evening stroll. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village as you venture into homes and businesses as they prepare for the holiday season. The festivities will continue on Saturday! – Including a visit from Santa!

The Saloon will be sharing spirts and song on Friday night with Paddygrass, a 3 piece band of folk musicians. Help Pinecrest residents prepare for the holiday season and participate in their traditions. The highlight of the Pinecrest Village Christmas season is the Christmas Dance at the Two Creeks Town Hall (Friday night and Saturday!).

Pinecrest Village is the perfect place to enjoy the simple traditions of the holiday season!

Groups will also be performing in the Niles Church.

On Friday enjoy, The Lincoln Singers begin at 4:30pm, Mishicot Soundwave at 5pm, and the Wilson/Washington Holiday Horns at 5:30pm.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children age 5 to 17, under age 4 is free. MCHS Members are admitted free.