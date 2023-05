(WFRV)- We all want to do as much as possible this summer. With only 3 months to get everything in, how do we do everything we want to do? Kerry is here to help with a simple fix that will make everyone happy.

Make a checklist of all the things you want to do, and match it up with everyone else’s list. Then your tasks are just a checkmark away.

For more information head to simplykerry.com.