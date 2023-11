(WFRV)- For 40 years, they have been bringing beautiful wood products to the public.

The N.E.W. Woodworkers Guild is hosting its annual Artistry in Wood Show November 11th (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and 12th (9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) at Denmark High School.

Enjoy wood exhibits, demonstrations, and a bucket raffle that includes a member’s wood art.

For more information, head to newwg.org.