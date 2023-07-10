(WFRV)- Spell Harder. H-A-R-D-E-R harder. Petskull Brewing and the Manitowoc Library teamed up to bring us the 3rd Brew N’ Bee.

This adult spelling competition is all about how well can you spell. With your entry fees, you get two pints of amazing PetSkull Beer, a Certificate of Participation, and a chance to score fabulous prizes.

You can buy cheats that will help you along the way and if you come out on top, there is a nice slick trophy you can take home.

You can find Petskull Brewing at 1015 Buffalo Street, and yes, I cheated by writing this using technology.

For more information head to manitowoclibrary.org.