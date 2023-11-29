(WFRV)- Get ready for an unforgettable holiday experience. Luminare Christmas brings a fusion of reimagined holiday classics, high-energy symphonic rock, and cinematic magic.

Their sound can be described as a blend of Mannheim Steamroller’s holiday classic vibes and the high-energy rock of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The result is a musical fusion that is sure to leave you breathless and wanting more.

In this segment, meet the band and get a preview of this event.

The Luminare Christmas Show is this Friday(12/1) at the Epic Events Center in Green Bay.

For tickets, head to epicgreenbay.com.