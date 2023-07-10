(WFRV)- Brandon Rockstrouh is a teacher and a playwriter. He continues to make wonderful plays like The Book of Empty Pages.

This play is about a girl who gets into some trouble with her significant other. Through abuse and other problems, they stick through everything. That is until the day everything changed.

The Book of Empty Pages will be at the Birdier Broadway Theatre at 123 South Broadway in De Pere from July 12 through the 22nd.

For more information or to buy a ticket head to birderonbroadway.org.