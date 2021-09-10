A unique open-air dining experience at Primal Eats in Gillett

(WFRV) – Stir up your appetite with items like Melt in Your Mouth Brisket, Specialty Pizzas, or ‘Sin in a Tin’ – a signature mac and cheese.

Local 5 Live stopped by Primal Eats in Gillett where you can even have dessert for a good cause and listen to music all in a fun setting where a meal out is an adventure.

Primal Eats is located at 14109 County Road VV in Gillett, 855-951-3287. The gift shop and restaurant are open Wednesday – Saturday.

For more information and schedule of music, head to primaleats.com and follow on Facebook.

