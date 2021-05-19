A unique way to detect bed bugs with Sandberg K9 Solutions

(WFRV) – We’ve all heard the saying don’t let the bed bugs bite – thanks to a unique solution one local company can make sure those bed bugs stay out of your home.

Sandberg K9 Solutions joined Local 5 Live to talk about their unique solution of using their dog Chester who was trained at the Iron Hearth High Performance Working Dogs facility in Kansas City.

Chester will sniff out bed bugs and Sandberg K9 Solutions will help you with several solutions like Education, Identification and Solutions.

For more information, visit their website sandbergk9solutionsllc.com or call 920-819-7090.

