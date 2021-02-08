‘A Very Vintage Valentine’ at The Grand Oshkosh

(WFRV) – The Grand Oshkosh is going vintage this Valentine’s Day and husband and wife duo Kate and Jason, also known as Sundae + Mr. Goessl are performing live at this event, which is also streaming online.

They gave Local 5 Live a preview performance along with details of the event.

‘A Very Vintage Valentine’ is Friday, February 12 at 7:30 pm. There are a select number of in-person ‘Suite Seats’ available, socially distanced with strict mask requirements.

The event will also be streaming online with a free on-demand version available February 13.

For tickets:

In person: 100 High Avenue, Oshkosh – Ticket office is open Wednesday 2 – 6 pm
By phone: 920-424-2350
Online: thegrandoshkosh.org

