(WFRV) – It’s your chance to see Manitowoc from another (weird) perspective.

Weird Manitowoc takes you off the beaten path in a local history webseries and this month they are covering a variety of seasonal curiosities like Christmas at Sea, Aluminum Trees, the Christmas Tree Ship and more.

A Very Weird Manitowoc Holiday Edition is Thursday, December 17 from 7 – 8 pm. Just head to their Facebook page.