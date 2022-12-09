(WFRV) – Learn about Victorian Traditions in a beautiful setting with beautiful music.

It’s happening over the next two weekends at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay and Local 5 Live gets a preview of the event where history comes to life to celebrate the magic of Christmas.

A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood

Come experience the magic of Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House.

Location

Hazelwood Historic House 1008 South Monroe Avenue Green Bay, WI 54301

About this event

Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style and ready for the magic of Christmas.