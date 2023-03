(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mom with a celebrate score full of songs you know. Abrams Spotlight Productions presents “Gypsy.”

There will be eight performances: March 16 – 18 & 23 – 25 at 7:00 pm, and March 19 & 26 at 1:00 pm. For tickets head to abramsspotlightproductions.com.