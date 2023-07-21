(WFRV)- Husband and wife Nick and Carmyn Hoan have been playing music together for 9 years. Open Tab is their duo group, while they also have a full band called The Third Wheels.
Open Tab takes the softer side of music with amazing acoustic melodies.
Watch them live
- 7/23: TJ’s Harbor Restaurant, Oshkosh
- 7/30: Heidel House, Green Lake
- 8/3: Anduzzi’s East, Green Bay
- 8/5: Northland Sports Pub, Appleton
- 8/6: Jackson Point, Seymour
- 8/10: Stadium View Bar, Green Bay
For more information head to Facebook and search for Open Tab.