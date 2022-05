(WFRV) – The Oshkosh Jazz Festival returns to the streets this August.

President of the Festival, Erin Boehme visited Local 5 Live along with local musician Erin Krebs, and guest celebrity, actor John O’Hurley with details on this year’s festival and how you can join in on the fun.

The Oshkosh Jazz Festival is Saturday, August 27 in downtown Oshkosh. See the full line up at oshkoshjazz.com.