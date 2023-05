(WFRV)- Adam Lee talks about what made him want to become a musician. He taught himself how to play guitar. He has played at Country USA and other venues including down in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be at Anduzzi’s sports Club on Holmgren Way tonight (May 15th) from 6pm to 9pm. He will also be a live performer at the Light the Night Market in Appleton on Friday (May 19th).

For more information about Adam Lee head to www.adamleeacoustic.com.