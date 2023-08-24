(WFRV) – There’s a severe housing shortage in the Fox Cities and Northeast Wisconsin. Recent studies show only a quarter of what is needed is being built and that has a negative effect on the population and local businesses trying to recruit employees. That’s why The Fox Cities Chamber joined a new group called the Housing Now Coalition. It’s made up of several groups working together to create a regional housing strategy solution. Learn more about the coalition at www.housingnowcoalition.com. And, check them out on Facebook and Instagram.
Addressing the Local Housing Crisis in the Fox Cities Chamber Update
by: Lisa Malak
