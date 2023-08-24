(WFRV) – There’s a severe housing shortage in the Fox Cities and Northeast Wisconsin. Recent studies show only a quarter of what is needed is being built and that has a negative effect on the population and local businesses trying to recruit employees. That’s why The Fox Cities Chamber joined a new group called the Housing Now Coalition. It’s made up of several groups working together to create a regional housing strategy solution. Learn more about the coalition at www.housingnowcoalition.com. And, check them out on Facebook and Instagram.