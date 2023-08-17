(WFRV) – Today financial advisor Travis Price from Strategic Financial Group, offered the top five concepts that people new to investing should keep in mind.

Travis says start by remembering that if you’re young, time is on your side. You should also be prepared for market swings, find your comfort level in the markets, spread wealth through asset allocation, and make long-term financial security a priority.

The team at Strategic Financial can help for whatever stage of investing you’re in. Their office is at 308 Main Avenue in De Pere. Reach them at (920) 347-5901, or online at www.ameripriseadvisors.com/team/strategic-financial-group/