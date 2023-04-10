(WFRV) – Today financial advisor Travis Price joined us from Strategic Financial Group, an Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisory Practice.

If you’re just starting your career or a family, or are nearing retirement, Tavis recommends investing your tax refund. When can you spend it? In retirement!

The numbers really add up when you invest that refund yearly.

The team at Strategic Financial Group can recommend effective strategies. Get in touch with them at (920) 347-5901. Or visit their website at https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/team/strategic-financial-group/