(WFRV)- Roxy’s Rock Shop always loves to help their customers with great crystals. Roxy’s Rock Shop is always able to find the right crystal you are looking for.

Roxy’s Rock Shop is throwing a party in their Parking Lot. There will be vendors, music, and more. This event will be at 2218 South Ridge Road in Green Bay on Saturday,https://www.roxysrockshop.com/ June 24th.

The band on display will be the Agua Fresca Band. From how they got started to now, the Agua Fresca Band told their story.

For more information about the Parking lot Party head to roxysrockshop.com.

To learn more about the Agua Fresca Band head to Facebook and search Agua Fresca Band.