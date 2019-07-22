Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

(WFRV) – Meet Kendra, the 6-month old puppy left in her litter who is looking for her forever home. This sweet, Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix is deaf/hard of hearing so it’s important to have a home with a fenced in yard and no young children. She is easily startled, especially if she’s sleeping but she is very smart and is already picking up some sign language! She does great with other dogs as well.

To meet Kendra, stop by The Humane Society of Waupaca County at 2293 Commercial Drive. Call them at 715-258-2545. Check out all of the animals up for adoption at waupacahumane.org.