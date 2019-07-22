Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

(WFRV) –
HAWAIIAN AHI TUNA POKE BOWLS
4 servings
Ingredients:
• 10 oz. Ahi Tuna Poke
• 1 mango, peeled, seeded and cubed
• 1 avocado, diced
• 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
• 4 scallions, thinly sliced into half moons
• 3 cups cooked brown rice
• 1/4 cup Macadamia nuts, toasted and chopped
• 2 tsp. sesame seeds
• Lime wedges, for serving
• Sriracha mayo, for serving
• Reduced sodium soy sauce, for serving
Directions:
In two bowls, layer half the rice, tuna, mango, avocado, cucumber and scallions.
Top with Macadamia nuts and sesame seeds and serve with lime wedges, sriracha mayo and soy sauce, if desired.
Per Serving: Calories 470, Total Fat 17g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 30mg, Sodium 620mg, Total Carbohydrate 62g (Dietary Fiber 9g, Total Sugars 14g, Includes 1g Added Sugars), Protein 21g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 15%, Potassium 15%