‘AHmong Friends’ Art Exhibit on display at Manitowoc Library

(WFRV) – You’re ‘Ahmong’ Friends at a new exhibit at the Manitowoc Library.

Julia and Kaonou spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the event that offers an introduction to Hmong Culture with art work on display.

Stop by the library to visit the artwork on display Monday, May 17 through June 14. Pieces on display include traditional Hmong clothing, photography, and cultural items. Look for a baby carrier, shaman tools, story cloths, and much, much more!

Hmong Culture night is June 1.

For details, head to their Facebook event page.