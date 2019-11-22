Ahnapee Brewery: Best beer pairings for Thanksgiving

(WFRV) – Ahnapee Brewery in Algoma is a popular spot to sit “in the garage” and enjoy craft brews, flatbread pizzas, and of course great conversation. Now they’re opening a new location in the Howard/Suamico location in Green Bay.

You can stop by the Algoma location of Ahnapee Brewery at 105 Navarino Street, give them a call at 920-785-0822, online at ahnapeebrewery.com, Facebook, and to follow all the latest updates on the new Howard/Suamico location, follow @ahnapeegb on all social media sites.