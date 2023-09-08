(WFRV)- Ahnapee Brewery has announced its fall beer lineup.

Enjoy great beverages like Honey Barrel Mechanic, which contains over 2 pounds of honey per gallon of beer.

If you like Pumpkin Spice, you will want to try Pumpkin Ale. It is Brewed with roasted pumpkin, pumpkin spices, vanilla beans, and malts that mimic a perfectly cooked pie crust.

Ahnapee Brewery has 2 locations in Algoma at 202 Clark Street and Suamico at 1824 Parkfield Court. You can also find their products in certain grocery stores.

For more information, head to ahnapeebrewery.com.