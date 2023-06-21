(WFRV)- Ain’t Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations is a story about (you guessed it) the band The Temptations.

The story starts with how the band met and became one. It will later go through all the hardships they had to go through.

With Martin Luther King Jr. recently deceased, The Temptations have to find their way through the racist atmosphere of the time as they build their way to stardom.

Ain’t Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations is at the Fox Cities PAC until June 25th.

For tickets head to foxcitiespac.com or call (920) 730-3760.