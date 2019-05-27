(WFRV) –
AIR FRYER SHRIMP PO‘ BOYS
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 ½ tsp. Creole seasoning, divided
1 tsp. minced garlic
1/2 lemon, juiced
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. hot sauce
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup low-fat buttermilk
1 lb. large uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 cup Louisiana Fish Fry Seafood Breading Mix
Cooking spray
4 hoagie rolls, lightly toasted
2 cups shredded lettuce
1 tomato, thinly sliced
Directions:
Make the remoulade: In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, ½ tsp. Creole seasoning, garlic, lemon juice, Worcestershire, Dijon mustard, hot sauce and green onion. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk and remaining 1 tsp. Creole seasoning. Add shrimp and stir to combine. Cover and let marinate for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Lightly spray the fryer basket with cooking spray.
Pour Seafood Breading Mix into a shallow bowl. Dredge marinated shrimp in breading and shake off excess. Place shrimp into air fryer basket and gently spray with oil.
Cook shrimp 5 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until crisp and cooked through.
Assemble the po‘ boy: Spread remoulade on bread. Add the sliced tomato, lettuce and shrimp. Enjoy!
*Per Serving: Calories 620, Total Fat 26g (Saturated 4.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 155mg, Sodium 2420mg, Total Carbohydrate 68g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 6g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 29g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 6%, Potassium 6%