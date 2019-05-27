(WFRV) –

AIR FRYER SHRIMP PO‘ BOYS

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 ½ tsp. Creole seasoning, divided

1 tsp. minced garlic

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. hot sauce

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup low-fat buttermilk

1 lb. large uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup Louisiana Fish Fry Seafood Breading Mix

Cooking spray

4 hoagie rolls, lightly toasted

2 cups shredded lettuce

1 tomato, thinly sliced

Directions:

Make the remoulade: In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, ½ tsp. Creole seasoning, garlic, lemon juice, Worcestershire, Dijon mustard, hot sauce and green onion. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk and remaining 1 tsp. Creole seasoning. Add shrimp and stir to combine. Cover and let marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Lightly spray the fryer basket with cooking spray.

Pour Seafood Breading Mix into a shallow bowl. Dredge marinated shrimp in breading and shake off excess. Place shrimp into air fryer basket and gently spray with oil.

Cook shrimp 5 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until crisp and cooked through.

Assemble the po‘ boy: Spread remoulade on bread. Add the sliced tomato, lettuce and shrimp. Enjoy!

*Per Serving: Calories 620, Total Fat 26g (Saturated 4.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 155mg, Sodium 2420mg, Total Carbohydrate 68g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 6g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 29g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 6%, Potassium 6%