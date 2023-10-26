(WFRV)- Face paint, balloon animals, a train, and more can be found at the Algoma Halloween Walk.

Algoma’s Halloween Walk each year donates to a charity or nonprofit organization. This year, a donation will be made to Breummer Park Inclusive Playground. When you purchase kids’ admission, $1 will be donated to Bruemmer Park Inclusive Playground, BPIP.

The 15th Annual Halloween Walk is Saturday, October 28th, 2023 at the Algoma High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

