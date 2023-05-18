(WFRV)- Algoma is starting a community art project and students are the helpers. The man with a plan for this project is Yonder artist Don Krumpos. Don teamed up with Algoma Venture Academy to get the design and on getting the mural up.

This is Yonder’s first time creating a course for high school students where they are leading portions of the process. They are excited to contribute to Algoma’s collection of vibrant murals. The students drew design inspiration from the people and beauty of Algoma. They chose to get the community involved by creating a paint-by-number design. The mural is to be painted on the south wall of the Algoma Book Corner, located at 401 Third St.

For more information head to Yonder’s Facebook page.