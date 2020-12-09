Alice in Dairyland: Buy something special from Wisconsin for your holiday meals

(WFRV) – Shopping local doesn’t just have to mean shopping for gifts. That can carry over into our holiday meals too.

Julie Nunes, Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland spoke with Local 5 Live with how to shop Wisconsin products and details on the Something Special from Wisconsin program.

Anyone wishing to have purchased delivered by Christmas should place orders by December 10. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Two of the boxes can be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S. You can find more information by visiting Somethingspecialwi.com.

