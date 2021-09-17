All about the fall lip: Tips from beauty expert Hillary Kline

(WFRV) – A full, beautiful lip is on trend no matter the season but our beauty expert Hillary Kline gives our viewers her must haves to keep you looking your best this fall.
1. Mented “Nude Lala” Semi-Matte Lipstick
2. Almay Lip Vibes in the shade “Worry Less”
3. Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish in the shade “Vivian Vanilla”
4. Colourpop Lux Velvet Liquid Lip in the shade “Big Bang”
5. Revlon Super Lustrous The Lip Gloss in the shade “Plum Appeal”
*Bonus tip: using lip liner to create a full looking lip!
