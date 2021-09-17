All about the fall lip: Tips from beauty expert Hillary Kline

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A full, beautiful lip is on trend no matter the season but our beauty expert Hillary Kline gives our viewers her must haves to keep you looking your best this fall.

1. Mented “Nude Lala” Semi-Matte Lipstick  

2. Almay Lip Vibes in the shade “Worry Less”

3. Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish in the shade “Vivian Vanilla”

4. Colourpop Lux Velvet Liquid Lip in the shade “Big Bang” 

5. Revlon Super Lustrous The Lip Gloss in the shade “Plum Appeal” 

*Bonus tip: using lip liner to create a full looking lip! 

For more beauty ideas from Hillary, follow her on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Volleyball: Notre Dame, Freedom win key conference games

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Motor City Kitties

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21 - What happened in Jacksonville