All Bands on Deck Festival this weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – This Saturday you can see dozens of live bands performing all in one area along with food and drink specials supporting local businesses.

Director of the Shipyard District, Tarl Knight joined Local 5 Live along just one of participating bands, The Rusty Tambourine who gave a live performance.

PRESS RELEASE:

GREEN BAY — The Shipyard District, Inc. is proud to partner with Nicolet National Bank to announce its first annual All Bands On Deck festival on Saturday, September 25 throughout Green Bay’s new Shipyard District along South Broadway and State Street.

The festival will feature 50+ performances by live bands and songwriters at a dozen bars and restaurants across the district between 12-9 PM with a final fundraiser show at 9 PM. Also featured will be food and drink specials at participating businesses and shuttles for guests to traverse between their favorite venues.

“The Shipyard District boasts not only a great variety of performance venues but also a long history of supporting local bands, so we’re proud to launch our new district with live, local, original music,” said Tarl Knight, Director of The Shipyard District, Inc. “Along with year-round performances throughout the district, All Bands On Deck will be yet another way the Shipyard District is becoming our city’s live music destination.”

Full festival schedule will be posted on the Shipyard District’s social media and at all participating venues.

For further information on the All Bands On Deck festival, The Shipyard District, Inc. organization, or volunteer opportunities, contact Director Tarl Knight at tarl@shipyarddistrict.org.

