(WFRV) – If you’re ready to head up North and plan a trip to Canada, you don’t even need to leave Green Bay thanks to the All Canada Show.

Steve Cegielski is the owner and he gives Local 5 Live viewers some things to think about when planning a trip including the need for a passport, what the ‘American Plan’ is, and what else you need to know when crossing the border.

Details from allcanada.com:

Green Bay, WI

January 26-29, 2023

Radisson Conference Center (Oneida Casino)

Green Bay Show Hours:

Thursday, January 26 – 5-9 PM

Friday, January 27 – 3-9 PM

Saturday, January 28 – 10 AM-6 PM

Sunday, January 29 – 10 AM-4 PM

Location:

Radisson Conference Center (Oneida Casino)

2040 Airport Drive

Green Bay, WI 54313

Phone: 920-494-7300

ADMISSION:

Adults – $12

Weekend Pass- $15

Children 17 and under – FREE!

Free Vets on Sunday

PARKING:

FREE!