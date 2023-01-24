(WFRV) – If you’re ready to head up North and plan a trip to Canada, you don’t even need to leave Green Bay thanks to the All Canada Show.
Steve Cegielski is the owner and he gives Local 5 Live viewers some things to think about when planning a trip including the need for a passport, what the ‘American Plan’ is, and what else you need to know when crossing the border.
Details from allcanada.com:
Green Bay, WI
January 26-29, 2023
Radisson Conference Center (Oneida Casino)
Green Bay Show Hours:
Thursday, January 26 – 5-9 PM
Friday, January 27 – 3-9 PM
Saturday, January 28 – 10 AM-6 PM
Sunday, January 29 – 10 AM-4 PM
Location:
Radisson Conference Center (Oneida Casino)
2040 Airport Drive
Green Bay, WI 54313
Phone: 920-494-7300
ADMISSION:
Adults – $12
Weekend Pass- $15
Children 17 and under – FREE!
Free Vets on Sunday
PARKING:
FREE!