(WFRV)- You may have remembered this author more for her role as Silver Kane on All My Children.

In this segment, Deborah Goodrich Royce discusses her book Reef Road and how she drew inspiration for this novel.

Book synopsis:

A young woman’s life seems perfect until her family goes missing. A writer lives alone with her dog and collects arcane murder statistics. What each of them stands to lose as they sneak around the do-not-enter tape blocking Reef Road beach is exposed by the steady tightening of the cincture encircling them.

You can purchase Reef Road at local bookstores or on Amazon.