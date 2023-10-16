(WFRV)- Halloween can be a tough time for families with food allergies.

In this segment, Kara and Adel Schneider discuss how food allergies changed their lives, and how the Teal Pumpkin Project aims to help families Trick-or-Treat this season.

Enjoy rollerskating to help support Food Allergy Research & Education. On October 22nd from, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., skate around the rink and enjoy allergy-free snacks. Youth Admission is $5, Adults are $8, and skate rentals are $5.

To register to be a food allergy-free home this Halloween, click on this link.