Allie Pedretti shows how to do Yoga at home

(WFRV) – What are you doing to stay healthy – physically and mentally during the pandemic?
Yoga is a good option for body and mind. Local Practitioner Allie Pedretti stopped by Local 5 Live with some tips on how to get started at home.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – What are you doing to stay healthy – physically and mentally during the pandemic?
Yoga is a good option for body and mind. Local Practitioner Allie Pedretti stopped by Local 5 Live with some tips on how to get started at home.