Allie Pedretti shows how to do Yoga at home

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – What are you doing to stay healthy – physically and mentally during the pandemic?

Yoga is a good option for body and mind. Local Practitioner Allie Pedretti stopped by Local 5 Live with some tips on how to get started at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Previewing the Texans

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs