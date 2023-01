(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.

Sanctuary Aquatics is located at 2923 Jackson Street in Oshkosh. They are open daily from 12 noon – 6 pm. See more online at sanctuary-aquatics.com.