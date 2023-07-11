(WFRV)- The Kewaunee County Fair is coming up this Thursday. With lots of people wondering what’s new, Alexis has you covered.

The Glam Band will make an appearance on Saturday, with lots of live music on the days of the fair.

You can also enjoy a taste of Cowlick ice cream. This creation was made possible by the Luxemburg 4-H Club.

The Kewaunee County Fair kicks off at 9 a.m. on Thursday and runs till midnight. Sunday is free entry into the fair.

The Crown & Sash Dash will take place Saturday, July 15th. This 5K race will make its 7th appearance this year.

You will find the Kewaunee County Fair at 625 Third Street in Luxemburg.

For more information head to kewauneecountyfair.com.