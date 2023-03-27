Harbor House Domestic Abuse Program is hosting its third annual Harbor House Amazing Race fundraising event on Saturday, April 22.

This annual fundraising event is based on the television show, “The Amazing Race”. Teams will drive to various locations throughout the Appleton area to complete challenges. The 10 challenges are a test of creativity and teamwork more than athleticism – it’s not a run event, it’s a fun event. They will also educate participants about the programs and services Harbor House offers to domestic and sexual violence victim-survivors. “We are looking forward to creating awareness and highlighting a few of our community partnerships in a unique way,” said Kim Davis, Harbor House Marketing Coordinator, and Harbor House Amazing Race Committee Chair. “Last year, 1,700 clients utilized Harbor House services and over 700 of them resided in our shelter. This is the largest amount of people we have ever served in our 38-year history!”

Rally family, friends, and co-workers to form a team of 2-6 people (or the number of people that can safely fit in one vehicle). Register a team online at the Harbor House Amazing Race webpage. Once registered, teams set a minimum fundraising goal of $500 and can start collecting donations. Prizes will be awarded to the top team fundraisers and top individual fundraiser. There will also be prizes given to the best finish time, most creative team name, and best team fashion.

Harbor House Amazing Race debuted with great success in 2021. Since then, 48 teams have helped raise over $100,000! The goal this year is to have 30 teams participate and raise $75,000. All the proceeds from the event will support the services and programs available to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. For more information on how to register or to donate, please visit www.harborhousewi.org/amazingrace.

Harbor House leads a community-wide partnership in the awareness and prevention of domestic and sexual violence. The organization also offers safety and support to diverse families and individuals in crisis. Established in 1984, Harbor House is committed to understanding the breadth of domestic and sexual violence victims’ evolving needs in Outagamie and Calumet counties. Each year the organization serves more than 1,600 children and adults.